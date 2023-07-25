Strong Storms Possible For Parts of Minnesota Overnight

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thunderstorms will develop Tuesday night and during the overnight hours, with a chance for severe thunderstorms across western Minnesota.

The strongest of the storms should stay to the south and west of us here in central Minnesota.

National Weather Service
Scattered storms develop in central South Dakota Tuesday afternoon, then move southeast Tuesday evening into the overnight.

As storms continue southeast the greater threat will transition to strong, damaging winds.

Thunderstorm chances continue for the next several days, which could lead to lower temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

