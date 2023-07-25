Two Hurt in Benton County Crash
FOLEY (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 95 in Saint George Township near Foley.
Sixty-five-year-old Leroy Hoff of Sauk Rapids was driving east and turning into his driveway.
Fifty-year-old Annie Etzel of Plymouth was driving west when the two vehicles collided.
Both Etzel and Hoff were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
