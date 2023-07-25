98 Days Until Halloween &#038; Less Than 30 Until St. Cloud&#8217;s Spirit Halloween Store Opens

98 Days Until Halloween & Less Than 30 Until St. Cloud’s Spirit Halloween Store Opens

Image Credit: zdenek machacek via unsplash

There are less than 100 days until Halloween, I know it doesn't seem right but we've entered into that part of the year. I was at a big box store over the weekend and I was seeing not only Halloween candy but decorations and costumes! If you are into Halloween you can't wait for it to arrive, and the good news is that sometime in August the Spirit Halloween store here in St. Cloud will be opening.

The Spirit Halloween store will be located at 2730 Division Street in the former Tuesday Morning space.

Get our free mobile app

Spirit Halloween store's website have a new feature, where it allows you to find a location, and then that location tells you what month it is going to open. The good news, or bad news if you aren't a fan of Halloween is that the store on Division is set to open up in August according to the Spirit Halloween website.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM
loading...

Some of the popular Halloween costumes this year will be geared more toward bright colors and characters than the type of costumes that are scary.

 

From an initial look at the website and what costumes they are featuring, I saw Barbie and Ken costumes will be big, as well as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser costumes.

Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM via Spirit Halloween Website
loading...

 

Another hot costume from what I can tell would be Addams Family styled costumes with the smash hit Wednesday being a big hit on streaming service Netflix

It doesn't seem like you'll have to wait long here in St. Cloud to start looking for that perfect costume as August will be here as soon as next week.

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

 

Come Visit Farming, MN With Us in Pictures

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA.

 

 

 

Filed Under: August Opening, Halloween, minnesota, Spirit Halloween, St. Cloud
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports