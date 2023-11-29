Head to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for a Fun Holiday Market
I love stuff like this. I feel like it's kind of like watching a Hallmark movie with all of the vendors all over the place where you can pick up some unique, fun and different types of gifts for your friends and family for the holidays. These are usually things that you don't generally find at big box stores and other retail spaces around the area.
This is the Holiday Market which will be held at the Palace Theatre on December 9-10 that is next weekend, and also at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on December 16 -17.
The Palace Theatre market will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10. For the fairgrounds, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17. Both are free to attend.
If you have the time, and would like to do something a little different this holiday season, this might be two events that you can check out.
According to Bring Me the News, there will be about 50 vendors at the Palace Theatre event. The event at the fairgrounds will be a bit larger with approximately 70 vendors. Plus, if you would like, there will be some refreshments including some cocktails at each event.
These two holiday markets are brought to you by Homespun Events.
Homespun Events is also responsible for hosting the Minnehaha Falls Arts Fair, Frightfully Early Holiday Market, and the soon-to-be-established Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair. The business is owned by Ben Cooney and Jill Hayes.
Now, time to plan your trip over the two weekends in December.
