Have A Gmail Account? MNs Should Make Sure It’s Active By Friday!

Email accounts have been a thing for years, if you've created a Gmail account, and you want to keep it, you might want to check on the status of your Gmail account before Friday. Google announced this week that Friday is the day that it will start removing inactive Gmail accounts.

So what does an inactive account look like to the people at Google? According to their inactive account policy:

An inactive Google Account is an account that has not been used within a 2-year period. Google reserves the right to delete an inactive Google Account and its activity and data if you are inactive across Google for at least two years.

This policy applies to your personal Google Account. This policy doesn't apply to any Google Account that was set up for you through your work, school, or other organization.

It's important to note that second paragraph. The policy doesn't apply to any account created through your place of work, school, or other organization.

Why is Google cleaning up its Gmail accounts?

According to NBC Philadelphia, "Accounts that haven't been used for a long time are more likely to be compromised."

If you are wondering how Google defines active when labeling an account, in their same inactivity policy they lay out what you need to be doing with your account to make it 'active'

Reading or sending an email

Using Google Drive

Watching a YouTube video

Sharing a photo

Downloading an app

Using Google Search

Using Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service

The inactivity policy states that this Friday, December 1st, is the first day it will begin removing some inactive accounts.

