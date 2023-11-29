It’s Time For A Holiday Parade, Or Two
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Everyone loves a parade and you can see two this weekend. The Hideaway in Rockville is hosting its sixth annual Candy Cane Parade on Saturday.
In addition to the parade, kids can get their photo with Santa from 1:30 to 3:30, take part in holiday crafting, have some hot chocolate, marshmallows, and hot dogs, and there will be live music from 57 Chevy for all to enjoy. The Paynesville Community Center will have its third annual Whobitrain Parade as well.
After the parade, you can join in the Whobilation in the gazebo park with hot cocoa, an appearance by the Grinch, and a live concert. Both parades start at 5:00 p.m. If the two parades are not enough holiday fun you can also go to Santa Day in Cold Spring. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., kids can see Santa, play games, ride on a horse-drawn wagon, decorate cookies, and more. The parades and Santa Day are all free events.
