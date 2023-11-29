It&#8217;s Time For A Holiday Parade, Or Two

It’s Time For A Holiday Parade, Or Two

Pat Welle, Hideway Bar

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Everyone loves a parade and you can see two this weekend. The Hideaway in Rockville is hosting its sixth annual Candy Cane Parade on Saturday.

In addition to the parade, kids can get their photo with Santa from 1:30 to 3:30, take part in holiday crafting, have some hot chocolate, marshmallows, and hot dogs, and there will be live music from 57 Chevy for all to enjoy. The Paynesville Community Center will have its third annual Whobitrain Parade as well.

Get our free mobile app
Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce
loading...

After the parade, you can join in the Whobilation in the gazebo park with hot cocoa, an appearance by the Grinch, and a live concert. Both parades start at 5:00 p.m. If the two parades are not enough holiday fun you can also go to Santa Day in Cold Spring. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., kids can see Santa, play games, ride on a horse-drawn wagon, decorate cookies, and more. The parades and Santa Day are all free events.

Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce
loading...
Pat Welle, Hideaway Bar
loading...
Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?

 

TOUR OF GLENSHEEN AT THE HOLIDAYS

 

How To Make Your Gifts Look Amazing

Filed Under: candy cane parade, The Hideway Bar, Whobilation
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports