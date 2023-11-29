Santa And His Reindeer To Appear In Albertville This Weekend!

Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets this weekend will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 2nd and 3rd) from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be setting up shop in the Center Court, near Market Hall. In addition to the main man himself, the event also offers "complimentary candy canes, warm beverages and shopping to check off every gift on your list."

Get our free mobile app

Photos with Santa can be expensive- they start at $40 at Crossroads- so this is a good chance to get that photo taken for free before setting out on your epic outlet mall shopping trip.

If you have never been, the Albertville Premium Outlet Mall is located on I-94 about 45 minutes from St. Cloud.

Albertville Premium Outlets® is just 30 minutes north of Minneapolis on the I-94 corridor. Shop our 65+ stores on 80 acres of Northwood scenery; featuring lululemon, The North Face, UGG Outlet, Coach Outlet, and Michael Kors. Albertville Premium Outlets® offers a variety of shops from clothing and shoes to accessories.

You can see an interactive map of the stores located at the mall HERE. The mall is always a popular spot for Christmas shopping, with deals on everything from shoes to purses to handbags!

Can you name all of Santa's reindeer? Maybe this clip from the greatest Christmas movie of all time, Jingle All the Way, will help!

The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud