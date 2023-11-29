Sartell Officer Recognized at Minnesota Wild Game

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A police officer with the Sartell police department was honored in St. Paul.

Tuesday night at the Minnesota Wild game Officer Jordan Miller was recognized as their Hero of the Game.

Sartell Police Department posted on its Facebook Page, "Officer Miller was nominated and selected for his tireless efforts in traffic safety, particularly DWI enforcement, and his consistent positive attitude and work ethic. Our patrol division consistently delivers because of the hard work they all put forward and we’re lucky to have Jordan be a part of that team!"

The Wild snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.

