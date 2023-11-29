Hey Central Minnesota, This Will Be One “Mother” Of A Craft Fair

Holiday Shopping! It can be a challenge for so many reasons. One of which is trying to find just the right gift for those on your list.

One of the great places to find gifts that you can’t find anywhere else is at local craft fairs and there’s one coming up this Saturday that you might want to check out.

The “St. Cloud Area MOPS & MOMSNext” is holding a Craft Fair and Silent Auction this Saturday at Celebration Lutheran Church which is located on North Pine Cone Road in Sartell.

The event will run from 9-2 and will feature items that have been donated by local businesses for the silent auction.

There will also be a variety of vendors on hand that could have just what you’re looking for those left on your shopping list. Or you may be able to add to your collection of Christmas decorations and displays to help make your home or workplace more festive.

If you’re bringing your kids or even if you’re not, there will be cookies and hot cocoa at Santa’s Snack Shack, plus Mrs. Clause will be on hand as well.

All proceeds from this Saturday’s event helps the “St. Cloud Area MOPS & MOMSNext” organization.

“MOPS” is an international organization that began over 45 years ago. The “MOPS” acronym stands for Mothers of Preschoolers and started with a group of mothers with young children getting together to share their journeys and help each other with the challenges that come with being a parent.

MOPS has expanded their outreach now to be open to any mother and they have groups established in 68 countries.

So, if you’re a mom and are looking for a way to be connected with other Mom’s in the area, this event is a great way to do some Christmas Shopping and make some new friends at the same time.