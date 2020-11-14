Hawkeyes Rout Gophers 35-7

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football team floundered against the University of Iowa Hawkeyes at home on Friday night.

Although both teams entered the day with overall records of 1-2, Iowa quickly pushed out to a lead and nearly shut out the Gophers.

The Hawkeyes offense rolled out to an early 7-0 lead in the opening quarter. Iowa went on to extend that lead to 14-0 in the second.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Hawkeyes found the endzone for three more touchdowns and pushed their lead out to 35-0. The Gophers scored their first points of the day with a touchdown in the final 15 seconds of the game to avoid the shutout 35-7.

Tanner Morgan completed 16 of 33 for 167 yards, two interceptions, and a touchdown for Minnesota. Rashod Bateman had eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Spencer Petras led the Hawkeyes completing 9 of 18 for 111 yards, one interception, and one touchdown. The ground game is where Iowa flourished. Tyler Goodson had 20 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Mekhi Sargent and Nico Ragaini each scored one touchdown.

The Gophers fall to 1-3 and the Hawkeyes improve to 2-2. Minnesota will take the field at TCF Bank Stadium again on Friday to host Purdue. Pre-game starts at 4:30 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.