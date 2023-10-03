Haunted Ship Opens This Weekend with New Scare Elements

Every year at Halloween, actually throughout the month of October, the William A Irvin museum ship in Duluth transforms into a Haunted Ship. Instead of haunted house, this is a haunted ship. Adds more of an element of scary.

I just think of watery ghosts and for some reason that is more scary than not being in the water.

The ship opens this coming weekend... actually on Thursday, the 5th. The tours, which are self-guided, by the way, will run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through October, and also on Halloween, of course.

There are some new things added this year. According to Bring Me the News, these are the things that have been added. But if you have never been to the haunted ship, then it will just be part of the "fun".

I don't like the idea of multiple possible exits. Opening doors and wondering, as well as finding out, whats on the other side is completely freaky. At least it is if it isn't actually an exit.

Great, there's a maze too. Lovely. Honestly, you go ahead and do this if you'd like. I'm not too proud to say that it compeletely freaks me out. Nope. But can't wait to hear all about it. If you would like to purchase tickets, they come in a few levels of prices, and all available through the haunted ship website.

VIP – $66.60 (COMING SOON!) General Admission – $25.00 College Students w/ ID – $10.00 (available in-person at Box Office only) FastPass (skip the line) – $30.00 Active Military Personnel – $10.00

Good luck!

