Psychic & Wellness Fair Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud

Have a curiosity about the future? The past? Needing healing and looking for some alternatives to traditional medicines? Maybe you're just looking for answers to questions about loved ones who have moved on? Maybe you are just curious about the spiritual world. You might want to attend the big event happening this weekend at The St. Cloud Psychic and Wellness Fair, taking place at the Best Western Plus Kelly Inn.

THE EVENT

The event will be taking place on Sunday, October 8th, from 10am to 5 pm. Admission to the event is $5. You will spend a day at the event with other people with similar interests in discovering healing, readings and time with community. Vendors will include:

Tarot card readers

Oracle card readers

Mediums

Psychics

Reiki Energy healers

Shamans

Reflexology

Other vendors will be selling crystals, stones, candles, jewelry, incense, and lots of other merchandise, and free goodie bags will be handed out to the first 30 people that attend the event.

SPEAKERS

Each year at the event, there are several speakers. This years speakers include:

Dannelle Young - Speaking at 10:30 am

"Paranormal Investigating with Intuitive Gifts"

"Paranormal Investigating with Intuitive Gifts" Vina Challice - Speaking at 11:30 am

"Channeled Message From Angels & Fairies"

"Channeled Message From Angels & Fairies" Trina Grimm - Speaking at 12:30 pm

"The Power of Meditation"

I've attended this event in the past and it was really fun. I did sit in on some of the speakers events and I think they had really neat jewelry for sale, lots of beautiful crystal and stones, pottery, and I watched many people talking with others about various topics.

I can tell you it's a very 'Zen' experience.