Powerball Jackpot Grows to 3rd Largest in Game’s History

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is now up to its third largest prize in the game's history.

The numbers drawn were 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No one won the jackpot Monday night so it grows to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing Wednesday night. It has a cash value of just over $551 million.

While no one won the big prize last (Monday) night there were more than 2.7 million winning tickets across the country including tickets sold in Delaware and Michigan worth $1 million each, and tickets sold in New York and South Carolina that each won $2 million. There were 70 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 12 tickets that won $100,000.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Get our free mobile app

The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 25. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

READ RELATED ARTICLES