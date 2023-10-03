Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Scheduled for Wednesday

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Federal Communications Commission and FEMA will be issuing a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and also the Wireless Emergency Alerts Wednesday.

The WEA will be directed to your cell phone at approximately 1:20 p.m., while the EAS will be broadcast on radios and television sets.

The nationwide tests are similar to the regular monthly EAS tests.

The purpose of the test is to ensure they are working properly in case of an emergency but also to ensure that the system continues to be an effective means of warning the public about emergencies.

