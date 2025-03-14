Harrison Smith Is The Vikings’ Last Link To The Metrodome

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith recently decided to return for a 14th season with the Vikings. Smith was drafted with the 29th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

That draft date means the Notre Dame product is the last holdover from the Vikings' days at the Metrodome, which ended after the conclusion of the 2013 season. Yes, it seems hard to believe, but US Bank Stadium will be celebrating its tenth season of Vikings football in 2025!

Smith played two seasons at the Dome, then two at what was then known as TCF Bank Stadium before the team opened US Bank Stadium before the 2016 season.

Smith was a standout for Notre Dame from 2008-2011, posting 309 tackles and snagging seven interceptions over the course of 51 games (47 starts). The Vikings ended up trading with Baltimore to move up the draft board and select Smith with the 29th pick.

Although he entered his first training camp in a competition for the starting free safety spot, Smith was named the starter before the regular season began, which turned out to be the beginning of a legendary run in purple.

Through 13 seasons, Smith has started 192 games and made 1,126 total tackles to go with 37 interceptions. His tackle total ranks fifth in team history behind only Scott Studwell (1,928), Matt Blair (1,404), Jeff Siemon (1,375) and Chad Greenway (1,334).

Smith's 37 interceptions is fourth in Vikings history behind Paul Krause (53), Bobby Bryant (51) and Ed Sharockman (40).

When he retires, Smith will certainly be in the Vikings Ring of Honor, likely will have his #22 jersey retired by the team and is a strong candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible.