Great River Bowl, Partners Pub Sold to Second Generation

SARTELL -- The longtime owners of Great River Bowl and Partners Pub in Sartell have retired and sold the business.

Lyle and Barb Mathiasen had owned the business for 38 years. They sold it to their son Jason Mathiasen and his wife Mari. The second generation took over operations on January 1st.

Over the past 38 years, the Mathiasens expanded Great River Bowl from 16 lanes with a snack bar and daycare to a 32-lane bowling center with a full-service restaurant and bar.

In 2010 they added 11,000 square feet and there was a comprehensive remodel to Partners Pub in 2018.

Jason Mathiasen has been a full-time employee of the business since 2004 and has been the general manager since 2008.