Fire Damages a Stearns County Storage Building

KRAIN TOWNSHIP -- Fire damaged a storage building near St. Anthony in Stearns County's Krain Township Sunday.

The sheriff's office received the call at about 8:50 p.m. reporting that the building had caught fire at the Jerry Breth property.

Fire crews from Albany and Freeport arrived at the scene in the 40000 block of 245th Avenue to fight the flames.

Sheriff's officials say the building stored farming equipment and diesel fuel. Breth was able to get several pieces of equipment out of the building before the fire spread which helped minimize the damage.

There were no injuries and no damage estimate at this time.

It's believed the fire started around the building's chimney.

