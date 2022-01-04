New Guinness World Frisbee Record Set in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new Guinness World Record for consecutive frisbee catches has been set here in St. Cloud.

Brothers Ben and Matt Bzdok already held the record of 2,944 which they set last year. This past Friday at Cathedral High School they set out to beat themselves.

They finished the day by smashing their old record with 6,300 catches. It took about five hours to accomplish. They held the last catch at 6,300 and let time expire, so they never actually dropped it.

Matt started to feel sick around catch 5,000 but he pushed through to get them to the 6,300.

They had to stand 20 feet apart and they had to release the frisbee within five seconds. They used the same frisbee that they had last year.

Ben says he'll keep checking the record each year to see if they have to defend their title.