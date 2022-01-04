PEOPLE DESERVE RELIEF

Many of us have experienced a friend or family member getting Covid, but as variants change, and more and more people are getting Covid, many of us have also lost a loved one to Covid or complications thereof. According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, there were 43,050 deaths in 2016, 44,361 in 2017, 44,730 in 2018, and 45,516 in 2019. However, the statistics are not yet available for 2020. What will they be? Is Covid raising those numbers?

Losing a loved one is an unbearable and difficult process for anyone; just ask Randy & Tami Kruzel. They lost their seemingly healthy daughter unexpectedly and had no answers as to why back in 2013.

Tami Kruzel

BriAnna Kruzel was 18 when she passed away unexpectedly on September 28th, 2013 of unknown causes. BrAnna's parents Randy and Tami Kruzel had to deal with the devasting loss, trying to understand how this could happen to their happy, healthy sweet daughter.

LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE

In February of 2018, they had an opportunity to visit a lodge located in Dansbury, Wisconsin, that helps people deal with their grief. Faith's Lodge provides a peaceful escape for families who have lost a loved one and also brings them together with others experiencing the same loss and grief. During their stay, Randy and Tami met other families that had lost their children tragically. There were licensed social workers there leading discussions, as well as activities for relaxation like massage, meditation, healing crafts, outdoor activities, complimentary meals, and more.

When Randy and Tami left the lodge, it changed them. It gave them a sense of hope, and they decided that it was going to be their mission to bring a similar lodge to central Minnesota, so people grieving in this area, could get the help they need without having to drive so far to find it. At that time, they had no idea how much we would need this lodge after Covid.

BRI'S LODGE

Tami Kruzel

Now more than ever, the brainchild of Randy & Tami Kruzel is needed here in central Minnesota. Bri's Lodge has been in development. Right now, they are in the fundraising stage of building the lodge. The goal of the lodge is to provide services for:

Loss of a child at any age

Miscarriage or stillborn

Spousal loss

Community loss

Suicide loss

Loss of a parent

Loss of a sibling

DONATIONS ARE WELCOME

Many people are wanting to make a donation to the lodge in memory of a loved one they've lost, as they would welcome the help in getting through the grieving process. If you would like to learn more or make a donation, you can visit Bri's Lodge website by clicking HERE.

