St. Cloud Sets Dates for Christmas Tree Collection

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents have two Mondays to get rid of their Christmas tree.

The city's public works department has designated this Monday and Monday, January 24th for its annual collection of Christmas trees.

You can attach a clear yard waste bag to the tree and make it visible. If you don't have a clear bag, a green garbage bag will work too.

Place the tree in the normal garbage collection area by 6:00 a.m. on the pickup date. Be sure all decorations are removed.

Wreaths can not be accepted for recycling because they have wire.