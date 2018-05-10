Granite City Sports Podcast- Wednesday, May 9th

Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with John Holler and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

On Wednesday's show we debated whether you would rather have a terrible team for 50 years and win a championship, or be consistently good and never win the big game. We also discussed Wolves coach Rick Brunson's resignation and Shaq and Charles' beef on TNT.

Wednesday's guests included St. Cloud Rox field manager Al Newman and SCSU baseball coach Pat Dolan.