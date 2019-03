Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with John Holler and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

Wednesday's topics included the GOATs of Minnesota sports and whether any current Minnesota athletes be considered the greatest, we dissect the Twins' recent struggles, talk NFL draft and also discussed Garrett Raboin leaving for the Gophers.