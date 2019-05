Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with Dave Overlund and John Holler. Tuesday's show featured Jay Caldwell filling in for John Holler.

Tuesday's topics included lots of Twins talk, a chat with Seth Stohs of Twins Daily, Wild and Wolves recaps and Bob Motzko reaction. The podcast is also available on iTunes.