Gophers Hockey Cruises Over Penn State

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's hockey team gained some separation in the Big Ten standings with a 4-1 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night.

The Gophers rebounded from a disappointing two-game skid last weekend by netting two goals in the first period -- the first by Hudson Fasching to start the period, the second by Taylor Cammarat a to end the period.

Penn State never closed on the 2-1 deficit and the Gophers added goals by Tyler Sheehy in the second period and Leon Bristedt in the third period to seal the win.

Gophers goalie Eric Schierhorn was a proverbial brick wall, saving 31 of 32 shots on goal for the game in the victory.

With the win, the Gophers improve to 14-12 on the season, 9-2 in the Big Ten -- good for first place and a two-game lead over Michigan.

The Gophers and Nittany Lions square off again today (Saturday) at Mariucci Arena with the puck drop scheduled for 4:00 p.m.