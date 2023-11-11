Gophers And Huskies Both Come From Behind Friday
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: The Gophers overcame a two-goal deficit to a win from Michigan 4-3. The Wolverines took a 3-1 lead in the second period before the U of M mounted their comeback. Jimmy Clark led the way with two goals, and Brody Lamb and Connor Kurth scored as well. The Gophers improved to 5-3-1 on the year, 2-0 in conference play.
-- The Huskies also came from behind to win Friday with two goals in 35 seconds in the third period. Jack Rogers would tie the game only to be followed in less than a minute by Veeti Miettinen with the game-winner. The win stopped a six-game losing streak at Lawson Arena. The two teams will play again tonight.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: The University of Minnesota Men’s Basketball team got off to a great start by destroying the University of Texas San Antonio 102-76. The Gophers had five players in double-digit scoring, led by Dawson Garcia’s 22 points. Next up for the Gophers is the University of Missouri on November 16th.
--St. Cloud State University started their season with an 80-73 win over Pittsburgh State Friday. The Huskies are playing in the Central Region Challenge in Kansas City. They were led by Morgan Lucas who had 25 points, and Anish Ramlall’s 15 points, and seven players made their SCSU debut in the game.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: The College of St. Benedict kicked off their 2023-2024 season with a solid 70-54 win over the University of Minnesota-Morris. Sophia Jonas led the Bennies with 24 points, and Carla Meyer chipped in 14 points. It was St. Ben’s fifteenth straight opening win. They are hosting the CSB Tip-Off tournament this weekend. Other teams in the tourney are St. Olaf and Northwestern-St. Paul.
VOLLEYBALL: St. Cloud State is wrapping up its regular season and got a win over Augustana in their second to the last game of the season 3-1 (25-15, 18-25, 25-21, 25-19). Kenzie Foley once again led the Huskies with 23 kills, and Sam Zimmerman had 9 kills and 3 blocks. The Huskies close out the regular season Saturday at Wayne State.
JUNIOR HOCKEY: The St. Cloud Norsemen lost to the Aberdeen Wings 4-2 on Friday. The Norsemen got goals from Keaton Orrey, and Niklas Miller. The two teams play again at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
--The Granite City Lumberjacks clobbered the Willmar Warhawks 10-2. The Lumberjacks got goals from nine different players, led by Caleb Anderson’s two goals. The will play the Alexandria Blizzard Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at home.
TIMBERWOLVES: The Minnesota Timberwolves won again beating the San Antonio Spurs 117-110, their fifth win in a row and first on the road. The T-wolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns 29 points, followed closely by Anthony Edwards who had 28. Minnesota is now 6-2 on the year and will play Golden State on Sunday.
