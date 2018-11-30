Gopher Women Top #12 Syracuse

The Gopher women's basketball team downed #12 Syracuse 72-68 at Williams Arena as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Gophers led 23-14 after 1 quarter and led by 5 at halftime. Syracuse took a 5-point lead in the 4th quarter before Minnesota recovered for the win.

The Gophers were led by Kenisha Bell with 24 points and 9 rebounds and Taiya Bello added 20 points and 18 rebounds. The 20th ranked Gophers improve to 6-0 and will host Air Force at 3pm Sunday, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 2:30.