Souhan; Gopher Women Could Make the Tourney [PODCAST]

The Gopher women's basketball team won their 5th game in a row Thursday night to improve to 7-7 in the Big Ten and 18-7 overall. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that the Gopher women still have some work to do to become an NCAA tournament team but what they've done to turn things around has been impressive.

The Twins signed outfielder Max Kepler and short stop Jorge Polanco to contract extensions. Jim Souhan reacts to those moves. We also talked about Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau's assertion that the Wild will make the playoffs. Listen to the conversation below.

Jim Souhan appears on WJON weekday mornings at 7:15.