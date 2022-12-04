Gophers to Face Syracuse in New York’s Annual Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK, NY (WJON News) -- A Minnesota collegiate football team now knows its next bowl assignment.

The University of Minnesota Golden Gopher football team has been selected to face Syracuse in the annual Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The matchup will be held December 29th at Yankee Stadium.

The Gophers finished the season 8-4, while the Orange ended up 7-5 overall. Syracuse has played in the Pinstripe Bowl twice since its creation in 2010, beating Kansas State and West Virginia in those games.

Minnesota is 17-1 against non-conference opponents since Head Coach P.J. Fleck’s arrival in 2017. The ACC versus Big 10 matchup marks the 23rd overall bowl game for the Gophers who have the second-longest active streak with five straight bowl wins.

