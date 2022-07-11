Gas Prices Fall for 4th Straight Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices have fallen for the fourth straight week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.0 cents in the last week, averaging $4.60.

The national average price for gas has fallen 12.8 cents in the last week, averaging $4.66.

The national average has declined for 27 straight days, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic began in 2020.

Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago.

Gas Buddy says we may see the trend continue for a fifth straight week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don't surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production remains strong.