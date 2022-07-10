Powerful Photos Show Why Minnesota Drivers Need To Stay Alert & Slow Down

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, MnDOT, recently posted photos to its social media accounts that show the aftermath of a semi-truck hitting a MnDOT vehicle after not slowing down and staying alert.

According to the post by MnDOT, the semi was being driven along I-90 in Southern Minnesota when the driver failed to slow down and pay attention when entering a work zone and struck a MnDOT vehicle.

SLOW DOWN and PAY ATTENTION in work zones.

These photos show the aftermath of a recent crash on I-90 when a semi-driver was cited for rear-ending a MnDOT maintenance vehicle. Both drivers were injured, but it could have been much worse without the attenuator mounted on the back of the truck to reduce the force of the impact.

Help keep our crews safe: slow down, move over and pay attention every time you drive in a work zone. - MnDOT Facebook Post

The photos, to me, really bring the point across to pay attention when driving on area roads this summer.

According to Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, so far in 2022, there have been "181 deaths on Minnesota roads", putting Minnesota to be on pace for more than 340 deaths.

Here are some tips for you and your family on arriving safely to your summer fun destinations.

Reduce your speed, and drive responsibly. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety when you reduce your speed it:

Gives the driver more vehicle control.

Allows the driver to respond more quickly to road situations.

Decreases the severity of the impact during a crash.​​

Give yourself some room between the vehicle you are following, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:

​​Motorists should keep a three-second following distance to allow for safe stopping and reaction to other vehicles.

It takes more than the length of a football field to stop when traveling at 60 miles per hour.

