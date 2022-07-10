Woman Killed in Crash Involving a Semi Near Willmar

WILLMAR -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. on Highway 40 at County Road 7 in St. John’s Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car going east on Highway 40 and a semi going north on County Road 7 collided in the intersection. The passenger in the car, 56-year-old Sharon Berglund of Labolt, South Dakota, died from her injuries.

The driver of the car, 62-year-old Daniel Berglund, was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say neither of them had their seatbelt on.

The driver of the semi, 40-year-old Korey Cox of York, Alabama, was not hurt.

