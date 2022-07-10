State Patrol Street Racing Patrols Make Several Arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers made 250 traffic stops in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

Fifty-two of the drivers were given a ticket for driving without a valid driver's license.

Also, 20 people were arrested, 11 of the arrests were for driving while impaired.

Troopers cited a group of motorcyclists for racing on the freeway.

They also found four vehicles racing on Hennepin Avenue and issued citations.

With the assistance of State Patrol aviation and local law enforcement, multiple pursuits ended with apprehensions. In one instance, they located a driver that fled on foot after a traffic pursuit. Flight observed the driver throw a gun. After the driver was arrested, the gun was recovered by law enforcement.