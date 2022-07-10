Another Round of Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Evening

UNDATED -- Another round of thunderstorms is possible Sunday evening with some potentially becoming severe between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Here in St. Cloud, so far in July, we've had .92 inches of rain.  That's about .20 of an inch below normal.  For the year to date, we're about six inches above normal for total precipitation.

There are chances for thunderstorms over the next couple of days, followed by slightly cooler and drier conditions for midweek before the heat starts to build towards the end of the week.

