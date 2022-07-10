St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

PEQUOT LAKES -- A St. Cloud woman was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway 371.

Troopers say a van was going north on the highway approaching a county road intersection in Pequot Lakes when a car tried to cross the highway and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the car, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was driving the car. She died in the crash. Her passenger, 21-year-old Tyler Haller of Phoenix, Arizona, was flown to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 56-year-old Joseph Benson of Nevis was taken to the hospital in Brainerd with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the van 40-year-old David LeDoux of Belcourt, North Dakota was also flown to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

A second passenger in the van was not hurt.