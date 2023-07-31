Gas, Diesel Prices Jump

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have suddenly soared over the last week due to heat-related refinery outages that impacted some of the nation's largest refineries.

In addition, oil prices surged to their highest level in months, rising to over $80 per barrel.

Motorists have seen average gas and diesel prices rise at the fastest level in over a year, but the rise should start to slow. However, as we get ever closer to the peak of hurricane season, any new issues could push the national average over $4 per gallon for the first time in 2023.

The average gasoline price in Minnesota jumped 20.6 cents per gallon, averaging $3.64. The national average has risen 16.5 cents, averaging $3.72.

The national average price of diesel has jumped 15.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 a gallon.

