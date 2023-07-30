One Person Killed In Sherburne County Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. on Saturday near Princeton.

A car driven by 67-year-old Timothy Keller of Cambridge was going south on the off ramp from Highway 169 when it left the road and crossed Rum River Drive striking another vehicle. That vehicle then hit a pickup.

Keller died in the crash.

The two people in the second vehicle, 38-year-old Stephanie Timmins and 11-year-old Leighton Timmins, were both taken to Fairview Northland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 56-year-old Michael Ellison of Princeton, was not hurt.

