Sunday at the Stearns County Fair – Wild West Show and Karaoke!

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - The Stearns County Fair runs through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Here are some highlights of Saturday at the Fair:

9:00 am – Double H Quarter Horse Roping Demonstration,

11:30 am – Rabbit Agility Show

1:00 pm – Wild West Show

4:00 pm – Karaoke Contest

Plus, there are events happening at the fairgrounds all day long, and the carnival midway opens daily at 12:00.

For a complete list of events, click here.

Get our free mobile app

Enjoy the Stearns County Fair!

READ RELATED ARTICLES