Sunday at the Stearns County Fair – Wild West Show and Karaoke!

Jeff McMahon - WJON

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - The Stearns County Fair runs through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Here are some highlights of Saturday at the Fair:

  • 9:00 am – Double H Quarter Horse Roping Demonstration,
  • 11:30 am – Rabbit Agility Show
  • 1:00 pm – Wild West Show
  • 4:00 pm – Karaoke Contest

Plus, there are events happening at the fairgrounds all day long, and the carnival midway opens daily at 12:00.

For a complete list of events, click here.

Enjoy the Stearns County Fair!

