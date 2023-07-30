Sunday at the Stearns County Fair – Wild West Show and Karaoke!
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - The Stearns County Fair runs through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Here are some highlights of Saturday at the Fair:
- 9:00 am – Double H Quarter Horse Roping Demonstration,
- 11:30 am – Rabbit Agility Show
- 1:00 pm – Wild West Show
- 4:00 pm – Karaoke Contest
Plus, there are events happening at the fairgrounds all day long, and the carnival midway opens daily at 12:00.
For a complete list of events, click here.
Enjoy the Stearns County Fair!
