Big Lake Woman Hurt in Crash in Stearns County

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- A Big Lake woman was hurt in a crash in Paynesville Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 55. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going east on Highway 55 and a pickup truck was going west.

Authorities say the car took a left onto Lake Avenue and collided with the truck.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Meikiina Hillukka, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passenger, 22-year-old Teresa Soto-Ayala of Big Lake, was not hurt.

The driver and passenger in the truck, 50-year-old Timothy Brown and 51-year-old Julie Brown of Eden Valley, were also not hurt.

