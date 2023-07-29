Saturday at the Stearns County Fair – 4-H Horse Show and the Red Letter Band!
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - The Stearns County Fair runs through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Here are some highlights of Saturday at the Fair:
- 10:30 am – 4-H Livestock Auction,
- 10:30 am – 4-H Horse Show Grand Entry,
- 11:00 am – 4-H Horse Show,
- 7:30 pm – Demolition Derby sponsored by Community Connection of Sauk Centre,
- 8:00 pm – The Red Letter Band in the Herald Bandshell.
Plus, there are events happening at the fairgrounds all day long, and the carnival midway opens daily at 12:00.
For a complete list of events, click here.
Enjoy the Stearns County Fair!
