Saturday at the Stearns County Fair – 4-H Horse Show and the Red Letter Band!

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - The Stearns County Fair runs through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Here are some highlights of Saturday at the Fair:

  • 10:30 am – 4-H Livestock Auction,
  • 10:30 am – 4-H Horse Show Grand Entry,
  • 11:00 am – 4-H Horse Show,
  • 7:30 pm – Demolition Derby sponsored by Community Connection of Sauk Centre,
  • 8:00 pm – The Red Letter Band in the Herald Bandshell.

Plus, there are events happening at the fairgrounds all day long, and the carnival midway opens daily at 12:00.

For a complete list of events, click here.

Enjoy the Stearns County Fair!

