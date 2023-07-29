SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - The Stearns County Fair runs through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Here are some highlights of Saturday at the Fair:

10:30 am – 4-H Livestock Auction,

10:30 am – 4-H Horse Show Grand Entry,

11:00 am – 4-H Horse Show,

7:30 pm – Demolition Derby sponsored by Community Connection of Sauk Centre,

8:00 pm – The Red Letter Band in the Herald Bandshell.

Plus, there are events happening at the fairgrounds all day long, and the carnival midway opens daily at 12:00.

For a complete list of events, click here.

Enjoy the Stearns County Fair!

