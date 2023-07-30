Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Stearns County

LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision in western Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road 32.

A pickup was going west on the county road, and the car was going south on the highway when they collided.

The three people in the car, 48-year-old Allison Heilman of Hutchinson, 48-year-old Dustin Heilmand of Hutchinson, and 20-year-old Jillian Heilman of Hutchinson, were all taken to CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 70-year-old Terrance Davenport of St. Paul, was not hurt.

