Full-Team Spring Training Starts Today for Twins

Pitchers and catchers started last Wednesday, and the rest of the players report to Spring Training today for the Minnesota Twins in Fort, Meyers, Florida.

The first Spring game is this Friday against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Twins will face the Pittsburgh Pirates the following day.

Minnesota will open the regular season on March 26th in Oakland, and will host the A's for the home opener at Target Field on April 2nd.

Oddsmakers have the Twins as the runaway favorite to repeat as AL Central Division Champions, and behind only the Yankees and Astros to advance to the World Series.

Go Twins!

