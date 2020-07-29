Fowles Sets Record In Lynx Loss Tuesday

The Seattle Storm beat the Lynx 90-66 Tuesday night in Bradenton, Florida. The Lynx are now 1-1 on the season.

Minnesota center Sylvia Fowles became the WNBA's all-time rebounding leader with her seventh board of Tuesday's game. Fowles now has 3,361 career rebounds, passing former teammate Rebekkah Brunson, who is now an assistant coach with Minnesota.

The Lynx traded with Chicago to acquire Fowles five years ago, which led to a title. Fowles won the WNBA's MVP award in 2017.