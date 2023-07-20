Four $50K Winning Powerball Tickets in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- We didn't win the jackpot, but there was one lucky Powerball winner in central Minnesota Wednesday night.
A ticket sold at the Kwik Trip in Paynesville was one of four $50,000 winners in Minnesota. The other three tickets were sold in Newport, New Brighton, and Red Wing.
The winning $1.08 billion jackpot ticket was sold in California. There were also three winning $3 million tickets, and 36 tickets each that won $1 million.
The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 with a red Powerball of 24.
The Mega Millions jackpot is at $720 million, about $370 million if you take the cash option. The next drawing for that game is tomorrow (Friday) night.
