“Rock the River” tonight in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Alexander Park in Cold Spring is the place to be Thursday night for another “Rock the River” concert.

The summertime event, sponsored by the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce, features local food vendors, kids' games, and DiamondBack live on stage.

The fun begins Thursday, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, at Alexander Park in downtown Cold Spring.

