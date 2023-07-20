Party in the Park Tonight in Foley

FOLEY (WJON News) - The Foley Quality of Life group invites everyone to Holdridge Park Thursday for the “Party in the Park”.

This family-fun event features walking tacos and hot dogs in the park, live music from the band “200 feet away”, and an outdoor showing of “The Mighty Ducks” starting at dusk.

The event is scheduled to run from 5:30 pm to 11:00 pm.

Holdridge Park is on the east side of Foley, not far from the Foley swimming pool.

For more information, find the details here.

