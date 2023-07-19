Experience One Of Minnesota’s Nicest Waterparks For Cheap Tomorrow!

TWILIGHT HOURS AT POPULAR MINNESOTA ATTRACTION THURSDAY

Are you looking for some cool, outdoor fun for the entire family? Do you love water? Then Bunker Beach Water Park located in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, might be the place to be. Bunker Beach Water Park is the largest outdoor water park in Minnesota.

BUNKER BEACH WATER PARK

Tomorrow, Thursday, July 20th, 2023 you'll be able to splash and have fun in the sun for the price of Twilight Hours! What the heck does that mean? That means that instead of paying the normal daily general admission price of $19 for people under the age of 62, you will only have to pay the general admission price of $15. (By the way, if your child is under 18 months of age, admission is always free, and admission for those 62+ is normally $15 per day, and will be just $13 tomorrow).

SUMMERTIME FUN

Bunker Beach Water Park is open from June 10th through August 27th, 2023, and the normal hours of the park are from 11 am until 7 pm, with the exception of inclement weather conditions.

Bunker Beach has a lot of great attractions including:

The Wave Pool

The Lagoon

Twisted Towers and Plunge Pool

Splash Cove

The Adventure Pool

The Lazy River

Rocky Bay

LETS EAT!

Plus, with all that splashing around, you just might get hungry, right? You can enjoy a variety of menu items like pizza, ice cream, and hotdogs through concessions at Bunker Beach, Breakers Snack Shack, and Tidal Wave Cafe. Oh yeah!

If you really don't have the budget to afford food for your adventure, there are picnic facilities nearby, and handstamps are available for those people who wish to leave and return through the entrance booth.

Twilight admission is typically for those who can only make it from 4 pm to 7 pm. So take advantage of a full-day adventure for Twilight pricing tomorrow from start to finish.

Learn more about this super fun location or make plans to have a great fun day tomorrow by visiting their website, or just type the address in your GPS tomorrow and head out on a Day-Venture!

Bunker Beach Water Park

Anoka County Parks

701 County Parkway A

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

You can also visit their website and learn about booking parties and so much more, by clicking HERE now. Enjoy summer while it lasts, and head to Bunker Beach for Twilight pricing tomorrow, July 20th, 2023!

