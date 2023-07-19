Dairy Queen Announces Mouth-Watering New Fall Blizzard Flavors

I know what you are thinking. Before you even say it, yes... it is still summer. In fact it's prime summer time in Minnesota. So why are we talking about things that will happen in the fall?

Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but fall is an inevitability. Sure, there's a chance we skip fall altogether weather-wise like we did with this last spring, going from temps in the 20's and 30's straight into the 90's and summer.

No matter how the weather plays out, Dairy Queen is set to unleash its fall Blizzard menu, which is expected to be available sometime in late August.

The fall menu will include an OREO hot cocoa flavor, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Choco-Dipped Strawberry (a holdover from the summer Blizzard menu) and an all new flavor... Royal Reese's Fluffernutter.

The summer Blizzard menu is currently available, featuring S'mores Blizzard Treat, Peanut Butter Puppy Chow, Oreo Brookie, Cotton Candy and a Choco-dipped strawberry Blizzard.

There are a bunch of great DQ locations in the area (St. Cloud on Division, St. Cloud Red Barn on Highway 10 and Cold Spring) but I prefer the locations where you get out of the car and wait in line outside, for the vibes, like in Sauk Rapids. I went to DQ on Thursday night and the line was quite long, but it was a beautiful night and standing outside sounded better to me than sitting behind someone's exhaust in the drive thru somewhere.