Update: Summertime By George Canceled

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rotary Club has announced they have canceled Wednesday night's Summertime By George concert.

Organizers originally postponed the start until 6:30 p.m. due to passing thunderstorms.

Even though it looks like the rain has passed, the little rain we did get made the grounds wet, and many vendors had already left for the night.

There is no word yet if they will try to make up the show at a later date.