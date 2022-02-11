St. Cloud Delaying New City Hall Open House Into March

The transition of the St. Cloud City Hall from its current location on 4th avenue south and division street/highway 23 to the old St. Cloud Tech high school building continues. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says due to supply chain/technology issues the scheduled open house on February 28th has been moved to Saturday March 12th starting at 10am. Kleis says they have all of the material but they need to make sure it is operational before completing the transition and holding an open house.

Kleis says he's looking forward to having the open house on a weekend so they'll hold it on Saturday March 12th with a ribbon cutting and tours of the building. He says he'll be giving the tours. The first St. Cloud city council meeting in the new city hall will be Monday March 14th.

Kleis says as far as the transition for city staff they will see some of their people moving to the new location the week of March 7th. He says most of that week city hall will be physically closed but most services will be available online. Kleis says the week of March 7th is when they'll be doing most of their moving. He says all city services will be fully open starting Monday March 14th at the new city hall. Kleis says up until the 7th of March people can still go to the current city hall with everything they would need to do on the first floor.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Kleis it is available below.