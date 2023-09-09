St. Cloud Holding 9-11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Monday

St. Cloud Holding 9-11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Monday

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An event recognizing the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks is being held in St. Cloud this week.

The city is holding its annual Day of Remembrance Ceremony at St. Cloud City Hall at 5:00 p.m. Monday night.

The event honors the nearly 3,000 victims killed on September 11th, 2001, and their families, as well as police officers, firefighters, EMTs, soldiers, and other first responders and emergency personnel who continue to serve the United States each and every day.

Each year the program typically includes music and guest speakers. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows

Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. 
Filed Under: 9-11, 9/11, day of remembrance ceremony, september 11th, St. Cloud, St. Cloud City Hall
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports